Global Portable Industrial Agitator Market to Reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2028
Global key manufacturers of Portable Industrial Agitator include SPX Flow, EKATO, Sulzer, Xylem, and National Oilwell VarcoLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Portable Industrial Agitator market size is estimated to be worth US$ 890.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1141.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
For the portable industrial agitator industry, the market is fragmented and each region has local suppliers. SPX Flow, EKATO, and National Oilwell Varco are the leading companies globally. The top 5 players listed in the report accounted for over 38.81% of the market based on value.
In this study, the sales market for portable industrial agitators was divided into five geographic regions. Asia Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with 50% in 2021. It is followed by Europe and North America.
The consumption of portable industrial agitators is related to the downstream market. As there will always be some uncertainty in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of the portable industrial agitator industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market for the portable industrial agitator is still promising.
Portable Industrial Agitator is a machine for mixing materials on an industrial scale. Industrial agitators are used to mix two or more materials in large quantities. The report focuses on industrial agitators used in light industries such as chemical, food and beverage, pharm/bioPharm, etc. The agitators used in heavy industries such as Oil& Gas and minerals processing are not included.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to large investments by the government. This can primarily be attributed to the considerable China, India, and Southeast Asia market, which contributes significantly to global volume as well as revenue generation.
