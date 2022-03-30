Mice Model Market Size Worth USD 2.00 Bn by 2027 | Increasing Demand for Humanized Mice Prototypes | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases are driving the mice model market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mice Model Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.

The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Mice Model market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Mice Model industry entails useful insights into the estimated Mice Model market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcome in the near future.

However, during the forecast period, rising objections by several organizations on mouse testing are anticipated to impede the global mice model market to a certain extent.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Citoxlab Group was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. By extending the research pipeline and regional reach, this deal would further solidify Charles River's position as the leading, international, initial CRO, which would increase the ability of the organization to collaborate with clients from the field of drug discovery and development.

Due to growing use of mice model for drug development and veterinary testing purposes, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period

Due to the effectiveness and flexibility of CRISPR technology, the CRISPR segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In contrast to gene targeting approaches based on the use of embryonic stem cells, CRISPR eliminates the time required to modify target genes so that they can be effectively applied to embryos.

During the forecast period, the cancer segment is likely to dominate the market. Mice models provide valuable clues concerning the biological function of a standard genome. In transcriptional cancer studies, this marks an essential factor for evaluating potential validity of the targeted treatment, as targets can be precisely inactivated in the form of a developed or developing tumor.

During the forecast period, the North America region is projected to lead the global market, owing to presence of major market players and rise in biomedical studies in this region

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Diabetes

Research & Development

Academics

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Biotechnology

Government

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

