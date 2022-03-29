Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.
At approximately 2:25 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 28 year-old Paul Ricardo Nunnally Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
This case remains under investigation. The remaining suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.