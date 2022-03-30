Submit Release
Trebel and Soccer Media Solutions invite you to Trebel Night, an unprecedented launch party

This Thursday March 31st Trebel invites you to its Trebel Night starting at 8:00 pm where a raffle will be held at 10:00 PM where you can win amazing prizes”
— Trebel
MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TREBEL Music is the only ad-supported app in the world that allows users to download music in exchange for consuming ads.

On TREBEL, users interact with advertising messages through TREBEL's unique native units and IAB-standard, industry-best performing, high-engagement display video spaces.

Through a proprietary business model, TREBEL offers a huge catalog that includes today's biggest hits and the music library of the world's leading record labels such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Merlin and many others.

Soccer Media Solutions, led by Jose Eshkenazi Smeke has paid attention to the synergy between sports and music and as an expert in the sports and entertainment market in Mexico for the past 15 years, as of March 16th, Soccer Media's portfolio includes TREBEL's premium advertising inventory exclusively for its clients in Mexico.

This Thursday March 31st Trebel invites you to its Trebel Night starting at 8:00 pm where a raffle will be held at 10:00 PM where you can win amazing prizes such as:

Two double trips to the preparation games for Qatar 2022 of the National Team in USA.

Two VIP passes to Maluma's concert in Mexico City.

A new car

Throughout the night there will be live music by Satin Jackets, Miranda Santizo and a Dj Secreto.

Come celebrate with the launch of Trebel!
Trebel Alliance with Jose Eshkenazi Smeke's Soccer Media Solutions.

