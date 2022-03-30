Marketing Automation Market - Seeking New Highs- Current Trends and Growth Drivers 2022

AMR Logo

The rise in the adoption of IoT devices, big data, and data analytics solutions, demand for business automation, and insights will propel the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marketing automation market size is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in the need for business automation and insights, an increase in the requirement for centralized monitoring & controlling platform, and a rise in the adoption of IoT devices.

However, factors such as the requirement for high initial investment and an increase in cyber threats are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the marketing automation market based on the application, deployment type, end-user, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into lead nurturing, campaign management, distribution management, social media marketing, and others.

As per deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the end-user, the market is classified as retail, BFSI, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major marketing automation market players such as Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging marketing automation market trends and dynamics in the global marketing automation market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the marketing automation market is provided.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting.