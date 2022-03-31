Tax Advantage 1033 Exchange Fund Now Available to Investors in the State of California

California Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange Fund Save your money with a qualified 1031 Exchange Fund California Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange Logo

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For all business owners or real estate investors who own property in California, the Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange Fund can help avoid paying Internal Revenue Service Capital Gains taxes on the sale of their investment properties.

The IRS is always looking to take your investment proceeds through capital gains tax, but the Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange team helps keep the IRS at bay. Capital Gains tax California investors often have to pay, is a tax that the IRS charges on the sale of an investment property against the profit. This fee can easily be a very hefty loss for any investor. However, with the Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange California Fund in place, investors will be able to reinvest their proceeds from the sale of their investment property into a qualified Commercial Real Estate fund potentially saving millions in losses to the IRS. This allows business owners and investors to move quickly through the reinvestment process, getting them one step closer to their next investment property.

This fund allows investors to reinvest their proceeds into a very stable fund with hundreds of other commercial assets under management, deferring the tax payment until the investor is able to locate a new investment property. This affords valuable time to find the perfect property for their client's needs. For the RE investor looking for a hassle-free way to avoid capital gains taxes, the folks at Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange expedites access to the fund that's definitely worth considering in as little as 72 hours!

The Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange Fund will allow California property owners to reinvest their proceeds into a new well diversified portfolio of commercial real estate. This gives peace of mind to the investor and eliminate some of the pressure that comes with a time sensitive investment.

The Tax Advantage 1031 Exchange team also provides access to the fund for other investors looking for a modest and solid ROI, even if they're not currently in a 1033 Exchange program. That means any California investor can participate in this real estate investment fund with proceeds or funds from any source other than real estate transaction proceeds. For the individual looking for a conservative investment in real estate, the 1031 Exchange Fund offers a stable solution for anyone.

