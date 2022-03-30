Catch Change Agent Nicole Odom-Hardnett on the Women Who Boss Up Book Tour
The CEO of mental health clinics combined her leadership skills and drive for change into a coaching consultancy to help clients build healthy relationships.
I am inspired by knowing that I am making a difference in the communities I serve.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a deep dive into her own therapy and personal development, Nicole Odom-Hardnett, CEO of Focus Point Solutions, which operates four Focus Point Behavioral Health clinics in the Baltimore area, launched Talk to Nicole, a coaching consultancy dedicated to healthy relationships, particularly in blended families. She’s part of one, a family that includes seven children and one grandson. It wasn’t smooth sailing at first, so she is able to relate to clients who are also struggling to build connections.
— Nicole Odom-Hardnett
“I have never been afraid of a challenge,” Nicole says. In fact, she always had big dreams, always knew she would be a leader, and always intended to be a business owner. But it was after attaining her master’s degree and directing the operations of similar health organizations that she began to see how she might better her community and live the goal of being a “change agent.” She works with a clientele that is struggling with substance-use disorders or mental health issues and the abusive relationships and other situations that often go hand-in-hand with them, while at the same time raising her voice to destigmatize addiction, anxiety, depression, and other diagnoses that are too often ignored or denied.
“I am inspired by knowing that I am making a difference in the communities I serve,” Nicole says. “The Focus Point team strives for positive outcomes at the end of every encounter.” Each Focus Point Behavioral Health clinic offers intensive outpatient substance-use treatment; therapy for adults, children, adolescents, and families; supportive employment services; and other programs.
Connect with Nicole at www.TalktoNicole.com or find a Focus Point location at www.FocusPointBH.com. You can also read much more of her story in the book Moms Who Boss Up. Better yet, catch her live when the Boss Up Book Tour hits Houston March 31! Check the full tour schedule for all the dates and details.
