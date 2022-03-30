Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires 3.29.22

Published: Mar 29, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order that supports communities recovering from recent wildfires, extending various prohibitions on price gouging in Butte, El Dorado, and Plumas counties through June 30, 2022.

The order also allows state-level prohibitions in other counties, where recovery efforts are further along, to expire, allowing local officials to enact similar protections if deemed necessary.

A copy of the Governor's executive order can be found here.

