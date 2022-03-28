HB 1557 “DON’T SAY GAY” STOPS THE LEARNING PROCESS AND SHAMES OUR LGBTQ+ YOUTH AND FAMILIES

FLORIDA, March 28 - Ft. Lauderdale —

State Senator Rosalind Osgood released the following statement regarding the signing of HB 1557:

“As the former Chair of Broward County Public Schools, HB 1557 is an attack aimed to oppress Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer youth and families and the Governor should have vetoed the bill, not signed it into law.

Our public schools should be a safe place to celebrate our diversity and real-world learning. This newly signed law no longer makes the school environment a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and families who are already struggling with increased rates of stigma and isolation.

Throughout my service on the School Board of Broward County, I hosted an outreach program called “Hear Our Cry,” that promoted the inclusion of critically needed safe space for our LGBTQ+ youth and families who are often hiding in the shadows.

The classroom extends far beyond children learning about reading and math, children also learn about themselves and life. HB 1557 stops the learning process and shames our LGBTQ+ youth and families.

I am disappointed in the Governor for signing this unnecessary law.

I want LGBTQ+ youth, families, and teachers to know that I see you, I hear you, and I love you.”