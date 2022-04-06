Jasmine Rae, #1 Wedding Cake Creator, Stands Out Providing Hands On Customer Service with Clients to Spark Imagination

Jasmine Rae

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s different about Jasmine Rae?

"A Theory of Practice is something I have that very few other cake makers have," Rae says. "This is a phrase I adopted from the field of psychology to describe the set of rules I adhere to in my work. It informs my creative choices both in the design stage and during the execution. Most other cake designers design from photographs, even "interpreting" a fashionable outfit, a piece of pottery, or someone else's art form into a cake version of the original image."

Rae goes on, "For me, my work must be the result of a combination of sources, viewed over time, absorbed by my soma, and moved at the pace and ethereal quality of my own nature. My techniques must be organically produced, not by planning or premeditation, but by allowing something to happen on its own, then deciding what to include, where to put it, and surrendering to what is happening, resolutely standing for its beauty, whether familiar or unfamiliar. I almost never remove anything from the cake that I've put there."

Jasmine Rae was born in San Francisco in 1981. After a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science, she started her cake studio in 2006, then concurrently returned to school for an M.A. in Psychology. Rae is often asked if and how her master’s degree contributes to her cake business. Rae has stated it is extremely relevant to her work and life, in part because it’s now part of her identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.

"Rather than a perfectly executed predefined design, I consider my deliverable to be a process," Rae continues. "I take in as much information as possible from the client, digest it through my own perspective and experience, and then create from there. I'm not the right fit for everyone."

Cake creations by Jasmine Rae are fanciful, organic, startling, or even austere, like a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a sugar explosion. @JasmineRaeCakes creates works of art all over the world, including in Italy, Dubai, Malaysia, and more.

"I feel there is a certain level of preparedness required to become an artist," Rae says. "Rules are there to help pupils improve their skills; when I was ready to reject tradition and convention, I found freedom. It was an identity transformation for me, and it took place about eight years into my business. The natural process is at the heart of my work; I rely on experienced hands to set up my materials and take pleasure in their surprises; I surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries, and I'm continuously responding to the cake as it forms. I replay the parts of myself that coincide with you, your vision, and your celebration in my mind until we arrive at a personal and authentic result. I feel that art should reveal the hand of the artist."

Follow Jasmine Rae on Instagram @JasmineRaeCakes.