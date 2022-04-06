Samantha F. Grant, Acclaimed Certified Nutritionist, Examines Why Water is Essential for Life, But Not Enough

Samantha F. Grant is the Leading Nutritionist for COVID-19 Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has anyone noticed when they go to the ER, oftentimes the first thing the ER gives is a bag of saline? This is because most people are dehydrated! Plain water just doesn't cut it.

Consuming water enriched with electrolytes like sodium and potassium help to hydrate the body more effectively.

Samantha F. Grant, acclaimed certified nutritionist, recommends adding electrolyte synergy by Designs for Health or Nuun tabs.

"Besides drinking plain water, you can use herbal teas to keep your body healthy," states Grant. "Herbal teas are often high in antioxidants and other nutrients that help your body eliminate free radicals and prevent oxidative stress. I also highly suggest eating your water. When we eat more water-rich foods, we absorb water more slowly because it is trapped in the structure of these foods. That unhurried absorption means that water in food stays in our bodies longer, with a multitude of additional benefits."

Here's a helpful list of water-rich foods provided by Grant:

Coconut water, bone broth, juicy fruits like cucumber, zucchini, watermelon, celery, carrots, radishes, kiwi, peaches, spinach, and bell pepper all have high water content!

Samantha Grant, throughout her successful career, has helped thousands on their path to wellness. She specializes in hormonal balancing, correcting metabolism irregularities, and weight loss. Highly in demand for her knowledge in multiple disciplines of health, Samantha is constantly inspiring others with her keynote presentations and workshops. Samantha is a native of North Carolina. She completed her studies in Nutrition at the American University of Complementary Medicine in Los Angeles and is a member of the National Association of Nutrition Professionals.

Clients give Samantha rave reviews, highlighting her bright and kind nature. One stated, “I would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending Samantha as the ideal person to give advice on anything relating to a gluten-free diet, and should you require her to mentor your diet, you will not only benefit from her vast dietary knowledge but also from her infectious personality, she is a beautiful person and a joy to be around, I cannot recommend her any higher on all levels.” Grant has accrued a client list of A-list celebrities, is a regular guest on The Doctors, and created the menu plan for Dr. Eva Cwynar's book, The Fatigue Solution: Increase Your Energy in Eight Easy Steps.

Samantha has trained and continues to work with renowned medical doctors and experts worldwide. Her extensive nutritional training, along with graduate studies in Homeopathic Medicine, allows her the ability to assess her client’s issues in a wide-ranging holistic manner, coupling her experience with both eastern and western medical therapies. Samantha’s extensive background includes specialized training in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, homeopathic remedies, Bach flowers, as well as western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic herbs.