Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1600 Block of Riggs Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the 1600 block of Riggs Place, Northwest.

At approximately 8:18 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took their property. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.