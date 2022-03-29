Attorney General Ford Joins Bipartisan Coalition of 44 Attorneys General Urging Tik Tok and Snapchat to Give Parents More Control

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has joined a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat to give parents the ability to monitor their children’s social media usage and protect their children from online threats using parental control apps.

“While social media can be entertaining, it can also have significant negative impacts on our children, especially those who are too young to understand the risks or how to best protect themselves,” said AG Ford. “Social media companies need to give parents all the tools they need to help protect their children, and this includes parental control and monitoring apps. If they take this step, TikTok and Snapchat can help save lives and protect the mental health of our children.”

Research increasingly demonstrates the negative impact that social media can have on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children and teenagers. These range from decreased self-esteem and greater body-image dissatisfaction to increased exposure to cyberbullying and sexual predation. The Bark monitoring app reported that in 2021 it had analyzed more than 3.4 billion messages and found:

43.09% of tweens and 74.61% of teens were involved in a self-harm/suicidal situation;

68.97% of tweens and 90.73% of teens encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature;

75.35% of tweens and 93.31% of teens engaged in conversations surrounding drugs/alcohol;

80.82% of tweens and 94.50% of teens expressed or experienced violent subject matter/thoughts, and;

72.09% of tweens and 85.00% of teens experienced bullying as a bully, victim, or witness.

As the coalition of attorneys general note in their letter, “Parental control apps can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on your platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous. Apps can also alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide. On other platforms where these apps are allowed to operate appropriately parents have received notifications of millions of instances of severe bullying and hundreds of thousands of self-harm situations, showing that these apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth.”

Social media platforms already engage in some content moderation and operate under some community guidelines, but these are not always sufficient to protect children and teenagers who are particularly vulnerable to online threats, especially with regard to direct messaging. Parental control apps empower parents to be full partners with the platforms to maintain a safe space online for their children.

AG Ford was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

