AG Derek Schmidt statement on passage of Sexual Assault Kit Initiative legislation

KANSAS, March 29 - TOPEKA – (March 29, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on today’s passage by the legislature of House Bill 2228, which resulted from the work completed by the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) working group and creates a requirement that future sexual assault kits collected by law enforcement agencies be submitted to an accredited forensic laboratory for testing:

“When I began serving as attorney general, Kansas – like many other states – had a large backlog of unsubmitted sexual assault kits stored throughout the state. We made eliminating this backlog a priority. Working together with many partners, the KBI set about the collaborative work of solving this problem. More than 2,200 kits were identified, submitted and tested, and the backlog was eliminated. Kansas should be proud of the manner in which all interested parties worked together to eliminate this backlog through widespread collaboration rather than by mandate.

“This new legislation, which the KBI brought last year, will prevent the backlog from recurring by requiring in law that the current practice of submitting and testing all sexual assault kits must continue. I commend all parties who worked toward this accomplishment, and also thank the Legislature for its work in codifying this collaborative process in law. This change will make a positive difference for victims of sexual assault and will promote public safety and justice in our communities.”