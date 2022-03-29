Olympic, FIBA Americas, and World University Games Coach to Contribute to SportsEdTV

Shawnee Harle

Canadian Mental Toughness Coach Shawnee Harle is Senior Contributor

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV audiences will access the mental toughness contributions of Shawnee Harle whose experiences span more than a quarter of a century and includes coaching stints in the Olympic Games, World Championships, FIBA Americas, and World University Games competitions.

“Shawnee is one of the most highly certified coaches in Canada, and internationally for that matter, and we’re proud to add her as a mental toughness coaching contributor,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman, SportsEdTV.

Harle’s coaching attends to athletes’ emotional intelligence, building courage and confidence in competition and day-to-day life experiences.

“Her one-to-one Leadership Coaching equips people with a toolkit to manage the storms that inevitably arise during the pursuit of goals and dreams,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV.

Shawnee is a Chartered Professional Coach with the Coaching Association of Canada, and she holds a Master’s Degree in Coaching Studies. In addition, she is a Master Coach Developer and Master Learning Facilitator for the National Coaching Certification Program, where she trains and mentors both advanced and novice coaches from all sports.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN, and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission.

We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. “

To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.

