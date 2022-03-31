The Halal Guys celebrates 100th restaurant with expansion to Middle East

The Halal Guys Always Attracts a Crowd The Halal Guys is bringing its popular menu to the Middle East The Founders of The Halal Guys

The brand that started as a single New York food cart brings new franchise opportunities to Middle East entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Halal Guys, the fast-casual American halal restaurant famous for pioneering halal fare in America, is celebrating its 100th store opening by bringing this beloved fast casual concept to the Middle East.

The Halal Guys was discovered by Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart when it was just a single food cart in midtown Manhattan. With Fransmart’s guidance, the brand has grown into an international franchise sensation with restaurants in the United States, Canada, UK, Indonesia South Korea, and now the Middle East.

“Over the past five years we have received dozens of franchise inquiries and hundreds of customer requests to open in the Middle East and we are finally excited to announce The Halal Guys is expanding to GCC with an initial focus on KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain,” said Rowe.

The Halal Guys is the largest halal restaurant concept in the world. Franchisees enjoy strong unit economics, training and operational support, and an unprecedented opportunity to secure prime territory in the Middle East.

“Our founders are from the Middle East and we’re excited to bring our spin on Middle Eastern cuisine back to its birthplace,” said Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys.

The Halal Guys was named one of the top 10 fast casual restaurants by USA Today, and Business Insider deemed its chicken and gyro platter the best street food in New York. The brand is looking for experienced restaurant operators who are interested in opening multiple locations in the region.

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the original and largest American halal street food concept in the world.

The food cart was first parked on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990 by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many Muslim cab drivers in New York City were looking for a place to buy halal food in Manhattan, they created their first food cart that quickly grew into a leading destination for American Halal fare. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates 100 stores within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart's formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com