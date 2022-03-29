Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Junco Margain To Governor’s Commission For Women

TEXAS, March 29 - March 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lorena Junco Margain to the Governor's Commission for Women for a term set to expire on December 31, 2023. Governor Abbott has charged this commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

Lorena Junco Margain of Austin is an author, art collector, philanthropist, and advocate for forgiveness and compassion. After surviving a surgeon’s error in 2012 that left her with a lifetime of medical issues, she penned a memoir about the experience, On the Way to Casa Lotus, which promotes forgiveness as a force for personal and universal change. A USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestseller, On the Way to Casa Lotus won the American BookFest’s 2021 Best Book Award for narrative nonfiction. Born and raised in both in Monterrey and Mexico City, Lorena studied visual arts and co-founded galleries and exhibitions in Mexico and London. Notably, she co-founded and curated the Margain-Junco Collection with her husband, Eduardo, to support emerging artists, foster the art scene in Mexico, and promote awareness of Mexican art internationally. She lives with her husband and three children in Austin.

