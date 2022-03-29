Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable On Energy Sector, Oil And Gas Jobs In Odessa

TEXAS, March 29 - March 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable discussion with oil and gas stakeholders at Champion X in Odessa. The Governor and attendees discussed the current issues facing the energy sector, including hostility from certain groups towards the industry and how the State of Texas can continue to partner with the oil and gas industry to create more jobs and help the industry continue to thrive. "Thanks to companies like Champion X, Texas remains the energy capital of the world—and we're going to keep it that way," said Governor Abbott. "The people of the energy industry are the lifeblood of our economy, and Texas would not be the economic juggernaut we are today without their hard work, commitment to innovation, and dedication to serving their customers. We will always support the oil and gas industry, and I look forward to my continued partnership with the leaders of the energy sector as we keep Texas the best state in the nation." Attendees discussed their commitment to developing safer and more clean production methods for their customers and talked about new strategies to further increase production and create more jobs. The Governor and roundtable members highlighted that energy innovation is the key to achieving continued success within the sector. Governor Abbott noted the ways Texas has eliminated red tape and cut unnecessary barriers to production to ensure that the industry remains strong and reinforced his commitment to supporting the industry in the years to come. Champion X is a global leader in upstream and midstream oilfield technology solutions, chemistry programs and services, drilling technology, artificial lift solutions, and automation technologies for the oil and gas industry.