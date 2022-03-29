Governor McKee Appoints Dennis J. Duffy to Chair the Council on Postsecondary Education

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced the appointment of Dennis J. Duffy as Chair of the Council on Postsecondary Education.

"Dennis is a leader who has demonstrated his forward-thinking abilities in the workplace, and will pass on that immeasurable experience in his service to the higher education system in Rhode Island," said Governor McKee. "I am confident that he can draw on his successful decades-long career to help strengthen our postsecondary education and workforce training model that will benefit all Rhode Islanders."

Duffy, who replaces Tim DelGiudice as Chair, has served on the Council since June 2014. He is Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Boston-based energy infrastructure development firm Energy Management, Inc., and brings nearly three decades of experience as a corporate and regulatory attorney. He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Columbia University Law School and an adjunct professor at Boston College Law School.

"As a graduate of our public college system, I look forward to this opportunity to move our postsecondary programs forward," said Duffy.

"Dennis Duffy is a dedicated public servant who has spent the better part of a decade advancing public higher education in the State of Rhode Island," said Shannon Gilkey, Ed.D., Commissioner of Postsecondary Education. "He is a proud product of Rhode Island's public K-12 and postsecondary education and is deeply committed to advancing the state's higher ed agenda. My staff and I look forward to working with him in continuing our quest for improved postsecondary attainment and a postsecondary ecosystem that supports all adult learners."

###