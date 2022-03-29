More fruits and vegetables remain available for WIC families

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 29, 2022

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clients are being reminded about additional Cash Value Benefits (CVB) they are receiving to purchase fruits and vegetables at the grocery store through September 30.

On March 15, President Joe Biden signed the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2022 into law, authorizing state WIC agencies to extend the increase of the program's vegetable and fruit benefit through the end of September.

Brian Dittmeier, senior director of Public Policy at the National WIC Association, issued the following statement in response:

"The WIC benefit bump is one of the most effective investments to build nutrition security for low-income families…and has resulted in more than triple the amount of fruit and vegetable purchases, a greater variety of produce redeemed by WIC families, and increased fruit and vegetable consumption for young children. As WIC's individualized nutrition counseling reinforces this benefit bump, WIC families are positioned to make healthier choices that will resonate with the next generation."

"Michigan is excited to offer this great increase in benefits to the women, infants and children that we serve," said Christina Herring-Johnson, Michigan WIC director. "This increase in fresh fruits and vegetables will continue to promote and support healthier eating patterns and overall great nutrition."

The monthly cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables will remain at the following increased amounts through September 2022:

$24 for children.

$43 for pregnant and postpartum people.

$47 for breastfeeding people.

WIC's CVB vegetable and fruit benefit was first introduced in 2007 and is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants' nutrition and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.

Michigan residents can learn more about what the Michigan WIC program has to offer by visiting Michigan.gov/WIC. To apply for WIC, visit Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

# # #