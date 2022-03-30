SOSO Launches a Tailor-Made Concept That Closes the Sustainability Loop With Something Called Slow Fashion
The SOSO brand was born out of a shared dream to become the world’s largest producer of affordable, custom-made, high-quality denim.”UMEå, VäSTERBOTTEN, SWEDEN, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While forward-thinking and socially savvy brands have made tremendous strides toward more sustainable manufacturing practices over the last decade, only a small handful of brands have attempted to close the sustainability loop fully. If a product is truly sustainable, it must be both made and used in sustainable ways. Sweden’s SOSO is attempting to achieve both goals with their newly-launched Tailor Made concept. It makes the brand and its customers collaborators in an end-to-end sustainable fashion idea not seen before in the marketplace. The innovative brand calls it slow fashion.
The process starts with sustainable manufacturing and shipping practices, foremost of which is the made-to-measure approach that dramatically reduces waste. It ends with a garment that customers wear daily, or nearly so, thanks to the tailoring of measurements specifically for each individual.
Educating the consumer is key to this. The customer learns that each SOSO garment comes to them in an essentially unfinished state during the buying journey. The tailored jacket, pair of jeans, or shirt is a blank page upon which the wearer inscribes their unique story. They do this by wearing it, softening it, and fading it, creating a unique garment. Returning customers report that this is a transformative experience for both the garment and its wearer. It is slow but intensely rewarding — denim and leather age with beauty.
This innovative process is what SOSO calls slow fashion. The approach is only possible when the garment is a perfect fit. If it pinches here or there or gaps where it should fit snugly, the garment will end up living at the back of the closet. When customers are in complete control of both fit and fabric, the result is the kind of garments that can live at the very centre of their lives. The SOSO Brothers understand that to help close the sustainability loop; they need perfect-fitting garments that can inspire this kind of monogamy. They have a campaign running that says #everyoneisdifferent, showing the importance of caring for those with different body types who find it challenging to get well-fitting clothes off the shelves.
Even in the world of rugged menswear and workwear, tailor-made clothing almost always means a steep price tag. SOSO approaches the question of cost from a customer-centred position. Rather than asking how much a hypothetical customer might be willing to pay and setting the price either at or near the top of the scale, they seek a number that is substantially below what the customer might expect or even be willing to pay. They provide an easy access point to the world of tailor-made menswear, and the explosive growth of their business over the past few years shows that this is a world that fashion consumers want to be in—provided the price is right.
