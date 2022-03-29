Majors Law Group Donates to Chandler American Little League
Donation will help replenish stolen equipmentTEMPE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Majors Law Group is proud to announce a financial donation to the Chandler American Little League in Chandler, Arizona that will replenish equipment that was stolen last season. The firm believes that giving back to the community is important and is committed to helping local organizations such as this top Little League Baseball program.
For 30 years, Chandler American Little League (CALL) has been committed to teaching players the values of teamwork and leadership through its baseball fundamentals program. Little League is a program where children learn the values of teamwork and sportsmanship. CALL has been teaching these principles through play, emphasizing fundamentals rather than talent or skill level to create superior citizens who are also good athletes. A volunteer coach is present for every game played at any level, ready to guide the players.
CALL is a nonprofit organization providing opportunities for children in low-income neighborhoods to play organized sports. The organization is funded by registration fees, fundraisers and sponsorships from the community at large.
"Giving back to the community is one of our core values at Majors Law Group. We are proud to be able to support the Chandler American Little League as they continue their tradition of helping children in need," said Dominic Majors, Esq., Managing Partner of Majors Law Group. "We are proud to support such a great organization, and we look forward to continuing our support in the future."
Majors Law Group provides legal services across Arizona and Seattle, Washington and the surrounding areas. They practice in bankruptcy law and personal injury law. Their team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing quality representation and exceptional customer service.
"At the Majors Law Group, we can help explain your legal options in easy and understandable terms. We provide an in-depth consultation where we will go over your case and provide you with honest and accurate advice," Majors said.
For more information about Majors Law Group and to schedule a free consultation, visit majorslawgroup.com.
