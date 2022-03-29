Submit Release
Follow-up Book on Global Pandemic by Author Meril Smith Confronts Readers with Hard Questions

"Meril Smith - Have We Found Our Better Selves?"

Book on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people inch their way into their old way of life, the life they lead before the global COVD-19 pandemic wreaked havoc into their lives, they find themselves at the cusp of another change—accepting the new normal. In this follow-up book from author Meril Smith, he writes once again about the health crisis that brought the world to its knees with his latest release—Have We Found Our Better Selves?

Mr. Smith has lived through many atrocities and triumphs the world has witnessed. Born in 1943, his childhood was marred with financial difficulties and learning issues that not much was expected of him. This all changed when he met an inspiring teacher who changed his life forever. Armed with his support, Meril Smith finally found his calling in life and spent thirty years as an educator. He believes that it takes one teacher to take an interest in a wayward student and change his life, much like what happened to him.

His training, awareness of how the world rapidly evolves, and his keen understanding of human complexities propelled him to write a book about the COVID-19 pandemic in its early days. Now back with another disarming set of questions on how the global health crisis affected all of us, he confronts readers with questions that will make them ruminate and reflect internally on what has been and what will be.

With direct questions about one’s behavior toward fellow men and loved ones, Have We Found Our Better Selves? enables everybody to think about the things that matter most. Get a copy today on Amazon and other leading digital platforms!



About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

