AOS Contribution to the Sicilian Aerospace Research & Training Pole for Meteo-Climatic and Environmental Monitoring
Surveillance, environmental control and its management (anthropogenic and natural risks, monitoring of volcanic ash, desert sands, anthropogenic pollutants, fires, hydrogeological risks, etc), coordination of territorial crises, weather climatic and environmental studies and analyzes, and their ground control are, nowadays, of fundamental importance and are the subject of a proposal that, in the context of the projects envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the Interuniversity Consortium of Applied Physics CISFA, together with Academic, Institutional and Industrial Partners has recently submitted following the notice for the expression of interest for the application of project ideas to be admitted to a negotiation procedure aimed at financing redevelopment and re-functionalization of sites for the creation of innovation ecosystems in the South. The project idea aims to redevelop and refurbish a large site located within the former military area adjacent to the Comiso airport.
The proposal is to create a Sicilian Aerospace Research and Training Pole for Meteo-Climatic and Environmental Monitoring to which the Municipality of Comiso, University of Messina, University of Studies of Catania, IRIB-CNR, HENSE School, AOS, Italspazio, Antech Space, Etna HiTech., IEENG Solutions and Personal Soft Service are associated. The duration for the activation of the project will be 36 months; the amount of the planned investment is about to 16 million euros.
The proposal received positive feedback upon submission of the Expression of Interest and, a detailed project was submitted on 25/3/22 for the second evaluation phase
In this context, a Control Room for Aviation Holistic Environment (CRHEO) will be created by the Partner AOS, to support the meteo - atmospheric studies and aeronautical activities.
The Control Room will be equipped with several units dedicated respectively to:
• Atmosphere state (weather, visibility, pollutants, volcanic dust, etc.),
• Collection and integration of data from IoT sensors deployed on the territory and from personal sensors (smart phones, etc.).
• Terrestrial and Satellite communications (system status and communications availability)
• Electromagnetic status (EM interference and disturbances, availability and integrity of satellite navigation systems);
The Control Room will also be connected to remote databases for historical data analysis and with the main public and local institutions. All this information will flow into a processing station equipped with AI that will be able to produce synthetic information on the contingent operational situation and predict future developments. In addition, the processing station will provide information to support decisions to be made in an emergency.
The Center will allow the development of advanced decision-making supports for the adoption of contingency procedures for territorial management (viability ...), for flight operations in air spaces contaminated by volcanic ash and desert sands or affected by meteorological events. extremes, providing assistance services to ENAC, ENAV, Autostrade, ANAS, Civil Protection and Sicilian Municipalities.
Professor Salvatore Magazù, Full Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Messina and President of the Consortium, stated "The creation of the Sicilian Aerospace Research and Training Center for Weather-Climatic and Environmental Monitoring is to be considered a strategic opportunity for creation of economic development and employment as well as for the establishment of a center of excellence dedicated to training and research activities in the aerospace sector and in that of monitoring the territory ".
“The experience of the AOS team in defining command and control and safety systems for critical infrastructures - Dr. Gustavo Scotti di Uccio, President of AOS, declared - together with that of managing international programs, will contribute to making the Pole a reference point in the southern Mediterranean area ".
The Pole will offer qualified employment opportunities to specialized personnel and graduates and will allow them to reconvert different professional skills and integrate them through appropriate training projects that will be managed by the skills of the Universities and the technological partners involved.
Atlantic Organization for Security (AOS): AOS task is to study critical infrastructures issues at National and European level and to present, share and contribute with information, hypotheses and recommendations on concepts and alternatives and in new developments. AOS is promoting, at international level, a M&SME and Academia focused effort to “be acquainted” in the international markets, helping them for cooperation with other. Contact: info@aofs.org.
