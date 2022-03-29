Illinois EPA Announces Nine Spring 2022 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 29 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim has announced nine upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the spring of 2022. Each year, Illinois EPA provides residents with free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA's Solid Waste Fund.

"Each year, we see a continued need for Household Hazardous Waste collection events throughout the state. We are pleased to continue offering this important program, providing residents with opportunities to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and potentially hazardous products," said Director Kim. "We are grateful to our local partners and co-sponsors who make these events possible throughout Illinois."

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all of the spring 2022 collection events. Residents participating in these events are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport. • Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals. • Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking. • Place box(es) of HHW in empty trunk of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport. • Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/acceptable-wastes.aspx. The spring 2022 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays as follows:

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS Public Contact April 9 Champaign Champaign County Pre-Register: https://www.hhwevent.simplybook.me/v2/ SE Quad Parking Lot U of I State Farm Center 1800 South First Street Champaign, IL 61820 Susan Monte: 217-819-4127 May 14 Mattoon Coles County Pre-Register: https://www.co.coles.il.us/events/ Coles County Memorial Airport 432 Airport Road Mattoon, IL 61938 Sara Mummel: 217-348-0521 May 14 Peoria Peoria County Pre-Register: www.peoriacounty.gov/recycle Expo Gardens 1601 West Northmoor Peoria, IL 61614 Rebecca Conttrell: 309-679-6156 May 21 Ottawa LaSalle County Pre-Register: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/405bd6a4-43fc-4914-a10c-1820077f35a1/ LaSalle County Court House 707 East Etna Road Ottawa, IL 61350 Brian Gift: 815-434-8666 June 4 Carbondale Jackson County Pre-Register: https://JCHDonline.as.me/ShredMed2022 SIUC Arena Parking Log 1400 Arena Drive Carbondale, IL 62903 Kassidy Phoenix Stevens: 618-684-3143 x136 June 4 Macomb McDonough County Pre-Register: https://tinyurl.com/MCHHW2022 Western Illinois University 306 West University Drive Macomb, IL 61455 Ben Thompson: 309-837-9951 x2002 June 11 Mount Carroll Carroll County Pre-Register: Link TBA Highway Garage Building 10735 Mill Road Mt. Carroll, IL 61053 Mark Maidak: 815-718-0238 June 25 Taylorville Christian County Pre-Register: Link TBA Christian County Fairgrounds 1716 West Spresser Street Taylorville, IL 62568 Vince Harris: 217-287-2334 June 25 Crystal Lake McHenry County Pre-Register: https://mchenrycountyhhwevent.as.me/schedule.php Prairie Ridge High School 6000 Dvorak Drive Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Kelli Boeckmann: 815-334-4585 *NOTE: All one-day collection events for spring 2022 require pre-registration.

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:

• Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095 • Rockford, Rock River Reclamation District, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County http://www.knib.org/recycling/green-guide/household-hazardous-waste-site/ Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon - 4:00 PM, Phone: 815-987-5570 • Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM - Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060 • Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340. • Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning. https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=15888163&location=249%20N.%20Old%20St.%20Louis%20Rd.,%20Wood%20River Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA's one-day or long-term collections, please contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/collections.aspx.