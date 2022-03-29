Submit Release
Illinois EPA Announces Nine Spring 2022 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 29 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim has announced nine upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the spring of 2022. Each year, Illinois EPA provides residents with free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contactless for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA's Solid Waste Fund.

"Each year, we see a continued need for Household Hazardous Waste collection events throughout the state. We are pleased to continue offering this important program, providing residents with opportunities to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and potentially hazardous products," said Director Kim. "We are grateful to our local partners and co-sponsors who make these events possible throughout Illinois."

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all of the spring 2022 collection events. Residents participating in these events are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport. • Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals. • Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking. • Place box(es) of HHW in empty trunk of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport. • Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/acceptable-wastes.aspx. The spring 2022 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays as follows:

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

Public Contact

April 9

Champaign

Champaign County

Pre-Register: 

https://www.hhwevent.simplybook.me/v2/

SE Quad Parking Lot U of I State Farm Center

1800 South First Street

Champaign, IL  61820

Susan Monte:  217-819-4127

May 14

Mattoon Coles County Pre-Register:

https://www.co.coles.il.us/events/

Coles County Memorial Airport

432 Airport Road

Mattoon, IL  61938

Sara Mummel:  217-348-0521

May 14

Peoria

Peoria County

Pre-Register: 

www.peoriacounty.gov/recycle

Expo Gardens

1601 West Northmoor

Peoria, IL  61614

Rebecca Conttrell:  309-679-6156

May 21

Ottawa

LaSalle County

Pre-Register:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/405bd6a4-43fc-4914-a10c-1820077f35a1/

LaSalle County Court House

707 East Etna Road

Ottawa, IL  61350

Brian Gift:  815-434-8666

June 4

Carbondale

Jackson County

Pre-Register: 

https://JCHDonline.as.me/ShredMed2022

SIUC Arena Parking Log 1400 Arena Drive

Carbondale, IL  62903

Kassidy Phoenix Stevens:  618-684-3143 x136

June 4

Macomb

McDonough County

Pre-Register: 

https://tinyurl.com/MCHHW2022

Western Illinois University

306 West University Drive

Macomb, IL  61455

Ben Thompson: 309-837-9951 x2002

June 11

Mount Carroll

Carroll County

Pre-Register:  Link TBA

Highway Garage Building

10735 Mill Road

Mt. Carroll, IL  61053

Mark Maidak: 815-718-0238

June 25

Taylorville

Christian County

Pre-Register:  Link TBA

Christian County Fairgrounds

1716 West Spresser Street

Taylorville, IL 62568

Vince Harris: 217-287-2334

June 25

Crystal Lake

McHenry County

Pre-Register:

https://mchenrycountyhhwevent.as.me/schedule.php

Prairie Ridge High School

6000 Dvorak Drive

Crystal Lake, IL  60012

Kelli Boeckmann: 815-334-4585

*NOTE:  All one-day collection events for spring 2022 require pre-registration.

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:

• Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours:  Saturdays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095 • Rockford, Rock River Reclamation District, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County http://www.knib.org/recycling/green-guide/household-hazardous-waste-site/ Hours:  Saturdays 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon - 4:00 PM, Phone: 815-987-5570 • Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours:  Tuesdays 7:00 AM - Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060 • Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340. • Madison County, Madison County Building & Zoning. https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=15888163&location=249%20N.%20Old%20St.%20Louis%20Rd.,%20Wood%20River Hours:  First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required.  See website to schedule your appointment.  Questions:  618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us 

For questions concerning the Illinois EPA's one-day or long-term collections, please contact Don Buis with the Illinois EPA Waste Reduction Unit at 217-785-4116. HHW collection schedules are also available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/Pages/collections.aspx.

