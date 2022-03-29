MLB PLAYERS, INC, ONETEAM PARTNERS & 3X CY YOUNG WINNER CLAYTON KERSHAW JOIN MUSTARD IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PARTNERSHIP
Mustard’s connected-coaching platform includes live interactive instructional content featuring 8x MLB All Star, and World Series Champion, Clayton KershawLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mustard, the world's first sensorless connected-coaching platform for skill sports, and MLB Players, Inc., today announced a partnership that will leverage the power of big-league players to ensure that young athletes everywhere have access to the best coaching and information. OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner for the MLBPA’s digital games business, facilitated the new deal in collaboration with MLB Players Inc.
Mustard’s first application, for baseball pitchers, became available in the Apple App Store in August 2021 with the goal of providing access to the same coaching programs and mechanical analysis used by elite athletes in the world. Mustard’s computer vision system harnesses AI based on the most complete athletic database in sports to provide users with report cards on their mechanics and recommended drills for improvement. In partnership with MLB Players, Inc., Mustard is creating gamified-training tools and producing live, interactive instructional content featuring MLB players. The new partnership will link elite instructional content with personalized information and individual user mechanics.
Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has joined Mustard’s Board of Advisors. In his new role, he will provide live, interactive instruction to subscribers in the Mustard platform and advise the company on best practices for training athletes.
“I believe that Mustard’s connected-coaching concept using computer vision is the future of coaching,” Kershaw said. “Most importantly to me, Mustard’s platform can be used to level the playing field and provide opportunities for athletic advancement to at-risk youth – something I’m very passionate about and focus on through Kershaw’s Challenge. I can’t wait to help coach kids in the most important athletic skills – mental performance and work-ethic skills that will also help them in life.”
Mustard’s platform for live, interactive instructional content, “In the Kitchen,” is launching in April with coaching sessions from Kershaw, Mustard co-founders Tom House and Jason Goldsmith, among others. Mustard is utilizing OneTeam’s media division to produce the content.
“Our mission is to democratize the world's best coaching,” said Mustard co-founder and CEO Rocky Collis. “That means mining the best coaches and athletes on earth for the best information, then delivering that information to young athletes all over the world in the most effective and connected way possible. MLB Players, Inc. and the players it represents, including all-time greats like Clayton Kershaw, play a critical role in both of those steps.”
In addition to pitching mechanics and functional strength coaching, MLB Players, Inc., OneTeam and Mustard will create and distribute mental performance and health content from the world's best coaches and athletes.
“We identify with Mustard’s mission to make the world’s best coaching accessible to all young athletes and we’re eager to embark on this journey with them,” said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc. “Mustard has created a first-of-its-kind platform to distribute the best available coaching that is truly scalable for athletes everywhere.”
ABOUT MUSTARD
Mustard is democratizing the world's best coaching through proprietary computer-vision based mobile applications and live and recorded instructional content. Mustard aims to provide every young athlete across sports with the personalized instruction necessary to continue playing their sport longer than they otherwise would. Using a variety of potential camera angles, and without the need for sensors, Mustard users automatically receive simple mechanical report cards and personalized instruction from the world's best coaches and athletes (Mustard’s announced partners include to date, among others, Dr. Tom House (Founder), Jason Goldsmith (Founder), Nolan Ryan, Nomar Garciaparra, Mia Hamm, Drew Brees, Ronnie Lott, Cindy Parlow Cone, Mike Candrea, Justin Rose). Mustard’s proprietary, sensorless motion identification and analysis tool conducts complex data analysis of video captured in app on a player or coach’s mobile phone, and delivers easily understandable report cards along with personalized, actionable drills to optimize performance.
Earlier this year, Mustard announced a Seed round, including new investors such as the Lake Nona Sports and Health Tech Fund, Mark Cuban, and OneTeam Partners. Mustard also announced that it is building applications for additional sports beyond baseball.
For more information, please visit teammstrd.com.
About MLB Players, Inc.
MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball Players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball Players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.
About OneTeam Partners
A growing licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse, OneTeam launched as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes’ rights across group licensing, marketing, media and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA, U.S. Rugby PA and the LCSPA. OneTeam also has several collegiate partnerships that include Altius Sports Partners, Fanatics, INFLCR, Opendorse, Panini America and The Brandr Group. To learn more visit www.joinoneteam.com.
