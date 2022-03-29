FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 29, 2022

Missouri Veterans Commission Hosts Virtual Event in Honor of Vietnam Veterans

JEFFERSON CITY – Today the Missouri Veterans Commission, in conjunction with the United States Department of Defense, hosted a virtual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The event included a pinning ceremony for six Missouri Vietnam Veterans to acknowledge their military service and their sacrifices during the war.

“It is a great privilege to participate in such a meaningful event celebrating our Vietnam Veterans,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As a person who lived through that era and later served in the military, I am eternally grateful for these men and women who fought for our country. When returning home, they didn’t receive the appreciation they deserved, but we are honored to recognize them today and help make up for lost time.”

“It is always right to honor the men and women who protect and provide the freedoms we enjoy. Today we honor those who are Vietnam Veterans,” said Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. “Welcome home, and thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

The event began with remarks by Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Colonel (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff. In addition to the pinning ceremony, the event also included an explanation of the significance of the MIA/POW table by Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly McClelland, a reading of a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day proclamation by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, and remarks from Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

You can watch the entire event by visiting youtube.com/watch?v=P9msJgbGOnk

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

###

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov