Transportation Hall of Honor Committee Seeks Nominations

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The Transportation Hall of Honor Committee is accepting nominations for review and consideration for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.

“The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize individuals who have made a lasting, valuable, and/or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system,” says Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, who also serves as the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee Chairman. “Contributions to consider when making a nomination are technological innovations, political activity, legislative accomplishments, creativity, time, cost saving efforts, and economic impact on behalf of transportation efforts within our state.”

Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination. Nomination forms are available online at https://dot.sd.gov or contact Kari Kroll at kari.kroll@state.sd.us or 605-773-5105 for more information.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022.

-30-