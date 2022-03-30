ROIBOT 2022: Igus® Is Looking For The Most Innovative And Cost-Effective Uses For Low-Cost Robotics
The second round of the igus competition for automation solutions with rapid return on investment is underwaySTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus, the Germany-based manufacturer of engineered motion plastics, will present the 2022 ROIBOT Award for the most creative applications with low-cost automation (LCA) and robotics systems. The top three projects that best optimize return on investment through igus low-cost solutions or drylin® actuators will be awarded. The winners will receive a robotics package of their choice from the RBTX.com marketplace worth up to $5,547 USD.
igus low-cost robots and automation systems automate packing, sort items, and assist with dangerous jobs in the workplace. igus’ goal is to enable medium-sized companies, research institutes, and individual engineers an opportunity to enter the world of automation at a reasonable price.
ROIBOT returns in 2022
The 2022 ROIBOT competition is looking for applications with low-cost automation systems currently in use that have shown a rapid return on investment. All applications using one or more robolink® articulated arms, drylin delta robots, cartesian robots and/or drylin actuators are eligible.
A panel of experts will review all proposals. Participating projects that have successfully combined creativity and optimization will receive the highest score. The winner will receive a freely configurable robotics package worth $5,547, second place $2,773, and third place $1,109 from RBTX.com.
“We are excited to once again offer customers a chance to highlight their products by entering the ROIBOT Award,” stated Matt Mowry, igus Product Manager for drylin® Linear Systems and Low Cost Automation Products. “This competition aims to be a showcase for automation projects using igus components and robotic systems.”
2020 ROIBOT Awards Winners
In 2020 igus received more than 70 entries from all over the world for the first edition of the ROIBOT Award. First place went to HTBLuVA Salzburg. HTBLuVA students constructed a gesture-controlled robotic system with grippers to carry out handling of dangerous tasks from a distance. The system uses a glove equipped with sensor technology allowing intuitive control by means of gestures and sensory feedback. The engineers developed the drive and electrical systems and the mechanical framework for the igus robolink articulated arm.
Second place went to Apostore GmbH for its pick-and-place system for the healthcare sector. The Apostore system consisted of a robot cell with a feeding system for supplying bulk goods.
Third place was awarded to German startup SUPERWURM. The earthworm farmers used igus Low-Cost Automation to develop a system that counts worms and automatically packs them into containers.
View the 2020 ROIBOT Award winners here: https://youtu.be/HAvJHEvj-pU
Showcase your design
The deadline for entries is April 30, 2022. The awards will be held in Munich during automatica 2022, the leading trade fair for automation and robotics. To enter, visit: https://www.igus.com/info/2022-roibot-awards
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,150 people across the globe. In 2020, igus generated a turnover of €764 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains - and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste (Plastic2Oil).
