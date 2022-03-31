2022 Home Buying Videos Released by National Buyers Agents Association
First Time Homebuyers May Now Quickly Compare Median Prices and Square Footage Costs between States and Cities
We empower real estate buyers and sellers with insider education not found elsewhere on the web. We want consumers to have access to top real estate agents and the tools to choose the best.”EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Buyers Agents Association, a nation-wide association of licensed real estate buyer's agents, just released a series of 1-minute videos on new approaches to home buying in 2022. Each video focusses on one state. Within the videos homebuyers may quickly assess real estate trends and home prices of the major cities within that state.
The videos may be found on the association's YouTube channel and in the blog section of the association's educational website, https://BuyerAgentSearch.com.
The National Buyers Agents Association saw a need for this resource because it receives many inquiries each day from first time home buyers, seniors, and young adults who wish to find a buyers agent for expert advice. Seniors are uncertain about affordable places to retire. First time home buyers and young adults contact the association headquarters because their new remote jobs allow them freedom to live anywhere there is an internet connection. Move-up and first-time buyers are expanding their search because the housing shortage causes affordability issues. The objective is to give all prospective home buyers a very quick and accurate view of the 2022 housing markets through videos and connections to local agents.
The 2022 video playlist begins with a video, entitled "5 Critical Home Buying Decisions". The association advises that these decisions be made before even starting to look at home listings. The association helps buyers jump start the decision-making process with a question that is top of mind for many: "Is now a good time to buy or not to buy?" Buyers are cautious about jumping into the current frenzied housing market. However, prices and mortgage rates do not appear to be going down any time soon. The video continues to examine what makes an ideal property followed by a hard look at a list of must-haves verses preferences.
The YouTube channel includes dozens of other longer videos that provide insights into cities within the United States. There are numerous interviews of exclusive buyers agents who are members of the association who have unique perspectives on local markets. The channel also has a few entertaining animations, including a scene with alligators. The buyers are trapped in the confusing maze of the home-buying process that is dominated by hidden traps of real estate industry profit motives.
In addition to videos, the Buyer Agent Search website provides blogs, and consumer radio show excerpts. The radio show, which airs every Saturday between 8-9:00 am MST on KHOW630, does not hesitate to be critical of the industry. The association manager of NBAA, Kathleen Chiras, is featured on many of the shows. These shows help real estate buyers understand behind-the-scenes processes that will enable them to successfully navigate their purchase.
The show examines such questions as "Is the real estate consumer being offered fair and flexible commissions?" and "Is a well-done Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) being done for both buyers and sellers every 2 weeks?" The host of the show, Barry Miller, recommends getting new CMAs prepared by the agent every 2 weeks because of rapidly changing market conditions. Miller calls it a "Changing Market Analysis". Miller is with the largest Re/Max franchise in the US, based in Denver, Colorado.
Buyer agents have a wealth of knowledge and negotiation skills. They provide a comprehensive overview of the market including properties for sale and a micro view of neighborhood trends.
The National Buyers Agents Association connects consumers to a network of exclusive, accredited, and highly rated agents. Real estate agents are typically paid a commission covered in the seller's listing agreement through the proceeds in the sale at closing. Therefore, the real estate buyer or seller typically does not have any upfront costs when engaging an agent. A first time homebuyer may scan a list of exclusive and other credentialed buyer's agents for each state at the association's website. These agents have been vetted through independent research, rankings, and consumer reviews.
The association includes over 1400 licensees nationwide who cover all major cities and US towns. A list of at least two agent choices for specific geographical areas of interest is provided to consumers at no cost or obligation. The association members are in tune with for-sale-by-owner portals and "coming soon" properties.
The association and its video channel, blogs and podcasts are are managed by Kathleen Chiras. She is a licensed real estate broker with over 25 years of experience. Chiras says, We empower real estate buyers and sellers with insider education not found elsewhere on the web. We want consumers to have access to top real estate agents and the tools to choose the best.
A list of in-depth interview questions is provided to each person who contacts the association to help them know exactly how the agent will work for them. Chiras concludes that it makes sense to start early. There are no out-of-pocket costs for choosing an agent even 6 months before the projected move-in date.
By extending the service to short 1-minute educational videos, the National Buyers Agent Association continues to provide many timely and important resources for home buyers. Free consultations with headquarters staff are also available 7 days a week by calling 800-383-7188.
