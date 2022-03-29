School of Science and Technology Opens New Location in North Houston
School of Science and Technology Logo
SST Brings Its STEM and Character Education Programs to North Houston
Bringing the promise of a better education and better future to more Texans”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School of Science and Technology Opens New Location in North Houston
— SST Leadership
Bringing the promise of a better education and better future to more Texans
Houston, TX - March 23, 2022 - The School of Science and Technology (SST) is excited to announce that it will be opening its PreK- 8th grade Woodlands campus (formerly The Woodlands Preparatory School building) at 27440 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands 77375 for the 2022-2023 school year.
A public charter school district since 2005 with 13 campuses throughout the state of Texas and six locations throughout the greater Houston area, SST and its new location will offer an opportunity for students in North Houston to experience an enriching academic environment in a well-equipped educational facility. Some of the amenities on the campus include an observation tower, a comprehensive and state-of-the-art media center, a makerspace with 3D printing capabilities, and so much more.
“We are delighted to be a part of North Houston’s community. This is a unique opportunity for our students and we look forward to provide more seats to the community,” said Mr. Fevzi Shemshack, Superintendent of The School of Science and Technology.
With a distinct focus upon the academic and socio-emotional development of its students through a college preparatory, STEM-based learning model, the new location will adhere to the SST model that is anchored on 21st-century skills, embraced by a character-building approach, and delivered in an enriching, safe, and student-centered learning environment.
As a charter school, SST benefits from having more autonomy than traditional public schools which allows for a more innovative approach to student achievement. Like traditional public schools, SST schools are tuition-free and held to state and federal academic standards. SST schools are schools of choice and students from any location may attend and are not limited to district zone boundaries.
There will be two open house events on Thursday, March 31st from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at SST The Woodlands campus for parents interested in learning more information about our schools and the enrollment process.
The future is limitless at SST. Students looking to immerse themselves in a tuition-free STEM environment can apply to SST The Woodlands for 2022-2023 school year on our website at: https://apply.ssttx.org/.
The lottery for new SST students will be held in the second week of May if the number of applications exceeds more than capacity. More details will become available for all future applicants.
Learn more about SST Public Schools at SSTschools.org.
Natasha Turner
The School of Science and Technology
+1 713-405-7977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other