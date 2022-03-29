Low Friction Coatings Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers

rising worries about plastic waste and the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 epidemic are projected to stymie the Low-friction coatings market's growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,” Low Friction Coatings Market by Type (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Molybdenum Disulphide (MoS2)) End-use Industry (Aerospace, Automobile & Transportation, General Engineering, Energy, Food & Healthcare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″.

The Global market size of Low Friction Coatings is $XX million in 2021 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2030.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as 3M, Arkema (Bostik), Ashland, Coim Group, DIC Corporation, Dowdupont, H.B.Fuller, Henkel AG ,L.D.Davis, Vimasco Corporation

Key Benefits of the Report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Low friction coatings industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the Low friction coatings market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the Low friction coatings market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed Low friction coatings market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years



Top Impacting Factors

Low-friction coatings have been increasingly popular in recent years as a result of their ability to improve surface properties like wettability, corrosion resistance, adhesion, and wear resistance. The growing application of low-friction coatings in a variety of industries is projected to drive market growth soon. Furthermore, low-friction coatings manufacturers are developing new products to meet the growing need for application-specific products. Low friction thin film coatings, which allow surfaces to rub against one another with less friction and wear, are becoming more popular as environmental limits on the use of lubricants tighten and disposal costs rise. As a result, a low coefficient of friction coating is used to improve the tribological qualities of metal cutting and shaping tools, as well as machine components such as sliding bearings, seals, and valves, which are constantly expanding.

