Mindset App Introduces New Skills Feature - Challenging Listeners is Redefining the Consumption of Motivational Content
Mindset App launches a New Skills Feature that’s based on a Structured Level System, Changing the Way the Motivational Community Listens to Speeches.EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One month ago, Mindset App announced the launch of Skills, a new feature that motivates listeners to earn experience points and level up in eight different categories, including: personal development, fitness, and mental health. Mindset Skills is an industry first, giving listeners the ability to listen to audios to track their personal progress and identify new areas of growth.
Mindset App is a popular and accessible motivational platform with over 300,000 monthly audio plays. Now, with the implementation of gamification features like Mindset Skills, the app is making motivational content fun for users to commit to listening daily and surpassing new levels. The addition of Skills is free for all users and is the perfect complement to a wide catalog of speeches.
According to Mindset App Co-Founder, Tyler Waye, “Within the self-development industry, motivational media is accelerating. So, as more listeners become fans each month, it’s important that we keep developing industry leading features within Mindset App. Listeners want to quantify what they are learning across different categories. They can now do that seamlessly within the app.”
New Update Highlights include:
- All speeches are organized into eight skills categories for listeners to master.
- Users earn experience points on the Skills page by listening to speeches in those categories, allowing for easy progress tracking and the calculation of an overall score.
- The new audio player button allows access to detailed information such as trending statistics, content creators, speakers, categories and energy levels.
The Skills feature update is not just a regular level tracker, it motivates users to be consistent throughout their self growth journeys, improve their mental and physical fitness, and achieve various life goals. The response has been clear, Mindset App listeners are determined to reach new skill levels and compete for the highest scores.
Brandon Fasciana, Co-Founder of Mindset App, comments “Mindset is more than an app. It is a way to feel, experience, and dial in your thoughts, emotions, and energy through audios catered to your needs in that very moment. Self-development is a long and fulfilling journey, however we understand that at times it can feel a bit ambiguous, trying to quantify how much you have actually improved, and identify where you should focus your time. That is why we developed the new Skills feature. We, at Mindset, feel that it’s necessary to not only be aware of where your strengths and weaknesses lie in the different areas of your life, but that it’s also important to celebrate one’s own personal achievements, no matter how big or small. We hope to continue to build cutting-edge user experiences that can supplement one's own individual and unique journey, no matter where they are on their own path, and what they wish to achieve.”
About Mindset App
Mindset App’s mission is to help motivate people to work towards success through building an industry leading destination for motivation and self-development content. Founded by two YouTube entrepreneurs and a University lecturer, Mindset App is led by experts that strive to transform the motivational media industry. The platform features hundreds of speeches and playlists at varying lengths, playing a meaningful role in the daily lives of thousands of active listeners. For more information connect with us on Linkedin or visit www.mindsetapp.com
