Vapor IO’s INZONE Las Vegas Awarded Smart Cities Connect 2022 Smart 50 Award
Critical Edge Infrastructure Program Awarded for Bridging the Digital DivideLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Grid™ platform for intelligent edge-to-edge colocation, exchange, and networking services, today announced its Las Vegas INZONE program was recognized by a Smart Cities Connect as one of the most innovative and influential global smart cities projects and was awarded a 2022 Smart 50 Award.
INZONE Las Vegas was announced by Vapor IO in October of 2021 along with technology partners AWS, Guavus, Hivelocity, ITRenew, Lenovo, Turbine, Terranet, and VMware. INZONE leverages Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid™ architecture, which locates neutral-host infrastructure near high-density industrial and retail zones. Enterprises within an INZONE can leverage Open Grid technologies to implement Industry 4.0 solutions—including private 5G, IoT, video analytics, smart retail, and cloud robotics, among others. Vapor IO currently has plans to implement INZONEs in 36 US markets.
“Industry 4.0 is a fundamental turning point for global productivity,” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO. “INZONE is making it easier and faster to bring Industry 4.0 services to the Las Vegas market, while also amortizing infrastructure costs across the multitude of its users. The Las Vegas INZONE will soon host applications and services designed to benefit manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, hotels, convention centers, casinos, telecom service providers and other nearby businesses, as well as local governmental entities and schools.”
“The City of Las Vegas is constantly looking for ways to innovate and collaborate with leading technology companies, making sure we have the technical backbone in place for companies to thrive in our city,” said Michael Sherwood, chief innovation officer of The City of Las Vegas. “INZONE for us has proven to be more than a collection of technologies, it's a true economic and technology accelerator.”
INZONE in Las Vegas is initially served from two sites, spanning both the city of Las Vegas as well as areas in surrounding Clark County, including the Las Vegas strip. As detailed in Tolaga Research's Total Economic Impact of INZONE to Las Vegas and Surrounding Clark County, the INZONE program is expected to contribute $115.8 Billion in total economic impact over the next 10 years.
