More about The April Monthly Parole Board Meeting is April 13, 2022, at Georgia Southern University

March 28, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Georgia Southern University (Williams Center Multipurpose Room), 74 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

______________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board