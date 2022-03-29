The Tourism Marketing Agency Celebrates Growth with Women in Three New Managerial Roles

Amanda Walkins joined TMA in 2020 as a Content Writer before moving into an Account Manager role in late 2021.

GLASGOW, LANARKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glasgow, Scotland: The Tourism Marketing Agency (TMA) is pleased to announce a highly-anticipated strategic overhaul following a record year of steady growth and operations expansion. With the promotion of Amanda Walkins to Managing Director and the addition of Yara Eldouky and Amy McGibbon in managerial roles, TMA continues to offer its global client roster ever more support in their digital marketing efforts.

Amanda Walkins joined TMA in 2020 as a Content Writer before moving into an Account Manager role in late 2021. In her new tenure, Amanda will be managing TMA’s operations, fostering team development, overseeing the agency’s diverse client roster, and spearheading the agency’s team of website developers, researchers, strategists, creatives, and account managers. Amanda’s professional background includes working in traditional marketing and communications in Washington, DC; managing a scuba diving center in Roatan, Honduras, growing from a staff of 3 to a team of 15; and editorial management for a global digital travel publication.

"From a business and culture standpoint, TMA's rapid development over the last several years is a credit to our strong team with a relentless focus on superior client relationship management. I'm looking forward to assisting the team in furthering this purpose, as well as working on the numerous product and service projects we have planned in the future," said Amanda upon her promotion.

Chris Torres, Founder & Director of TMA, commented on Walkins' promotion saying, “When Amanda joined TMA as a Content Writer, she instantly demonstrated herself as a major stakeholder. Her media background, experience across the travel industry and ability to influence a change across TMA have all contributed to our outstanding growth over the previous few years. In her new expanded role, she will lead our continued focus on client success and retention, the efficient scaling of our operations, and attainment of our growth and value creation goals.”

TMA’s ongoing plans for growth continues with the expansion of key roles internally and establishing a global presence with full-time team members currently located in South America and Northern & Western Europe, strengthening TMA’s foundation for existing clients and providing scope to cater for the increased demand in the travel industry as we emerge out of a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The promotion of Amanda to Managing Director is not the only step TMA has been taking into expansion. This month, they welcomed Yara Eldouky in the role of Account Manager. Originally from Egypt, Yara began her career in the travel & hospitality industry almost 10 years ago. With a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications, her professional background includes a wealth of experience in the luxury travel industry, where she managed the marketing & communications department at the Fairmont Hotel in Cairo for 8 years. Eldouky’s skills include traditional & digital marketing, public relations, event planning, crisis communications and reputation management.

Also this month, they also welcomed Amy McGibbon in the role of Paid Media Manager. Amy completed her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2016 and has since crafted her expertise in the exciting world of Digital Marketing. Throughout her career, Amy has been at the forefront of all things Facebook and Google Ads, and has evolved with these ever-changing marketing channels as they become an integral part of almost every business across the globe. Amy has driven high-converting traffic for businesses in a wide range of industries – including Health & Fitness, Automotive, and Media & Photography – always with an aim to improve ROI.

The Tourism Marketing Agency is an international, modern digital marketing agency with partners and connections with many worldwide tourism brands. From dynamic startups to legacy brands, TMA’s team delivers impactful, meaningful campaigns that help its brands grow. TMA’s mission is simple yet challenging: educating the tour, activity and travel sector, helping operators to better acquire customers and grow their operation and businesses. TMA’s diverse and talented team of marketing professionals and content creators provide a comprehensive portfolio of services informed by decades of experience in digital marketing, journalism, travel and hospitality.