New Men's Overshirt Styles Launched By Frank And Oak Canada - More Than A Sweater Less Than A Jacket

Frank And Oak, a sustainable apparel brand in Canada, has revealed that their newly released Men Aero Ultra Light Overshirt is made from 52 percent recycled nylon and 48 percent recycled polyester. The nylon used in the overshirt is made from recycled textile nylon waste while the recycled polyester is made from recycled textile waste. The lining of the overshirt is also fabricated from recycled fibres. More information about the newly released Men Aero Ultra Light Overshirt can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-outerwear?

This overshirt for men is available in different sizes, which are: XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. Available in many colours and styles, it is composed of modular layers made for every season. It is important to note that the Frank And Oak Smart-Layer collection has easily become a favourite since it was introduced in 2019 due to a certain reason, which is the fact that this modular outerwear that is made from recycled materials are seamlessly attached together to offer the best possible way of layering. Also, their snap system links all base layers and top layers together, allowing them to sit properly while providing extra warmth. Furthermore, there will be no lost base layers, bundling, or more friction.

This Men Aero Ultra Light Overshirt is water-resistant because it has a dense fabric that is capable to a certain degree of resisting the penetration of water. And this overshirt can be machine washed without getting damaged. It is also wind-resistant, which means the wearer can have peace of mind when faced with strong winds. It is also made from ripstop fabric and has been made more durable due to a unique interlocking reinforcement procedure.

These men's overshirt styles are most appropriate for in-between weather, which means it is the utility layer for this season. It is water-resistant and has been provided with a cire finish. It is packable in a separate pouch and it can easily be paired with the various members of the Frank And Oak Smart-Layer family due to its snap system. Kapok is used as insulation because this is five times lighter compared to cotton. Also, it is thermal resistant and it requires much less water during its production in contrast to cotton.

Ever since it was launched in 2012 in Montreal, Frank And Oak have sought to create an apparel brand that would deliver a unique message to both creatives and entrepreneurs. They started with a store at the Mile End in Montreal and this quickly became a favourite, and over time the company came to be recognised as one of the leading lifestyle brands and digital retailers in Canada. Currently, the company is a certified B Corp and has gained recognition as a leader in the sustainable fashion market due to its use of innovative fabrics made from materials obtained from nature to create thoughtfully designed fashion wear to help people feel good in everything they wear, live better, and enjoy more. At present, 75 percent of their products are made using sustainably processed and environmentally-friendly materials.

In 2019, they had established a set of goals that were to be achieved in 2022. The first goal was to fully eliminate virgin plastics from their supply chain. The second goal was to completely offset their greenhouse gas emissions. Their third goal was to increase their use of renewable energies. Their fourth goal was to achieve a zero-waste philosophy and a community spirit. Recently, they had released a report on where they are in achieving these goals. For instance, they have been able to achieve their first goal and all of the tags they use on their apparel are made from biodegradable sugarcane paper and the ink used is soy-based.

