Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,655 in the last 365 days.

Imbue Botanicals, LLC Signs Brand Representation Agreement with US Hemp Brokerage, LLC

Imbue CBD... Uniquely Formulated. Better Results.

Imbue Botanicals

US Hemp Brokerage

US Hemp Brokerage

Imbue CBD 50mg Full Spectrum Gummies

Imbue CBD 50mg Full Spectrum Gummies

Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed a Brand Representation Agreement with US Hemp Brokerage for Representation of its CBD Product Line

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a brand representation agreement with US Hemp Brokerage based in Lafayette, Colorado. A recognized leader in the hemp brokerage arena, since 2015 US Hemp Brokerage LLC has been providing hemp farmers, processors, and manufacturers of industrial hemp materials and products with high-quality professional brokerage services.

Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium full spectrum CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp for both people and pets including CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, CBD lotions, beauty products, salves, and CBD dental products. Imbue Botanicals primarily works with specialty retailers, independent pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, dentists, pain management clinics and integrative medicine channels.

“We are excited about introducing Imbue Botanicals to our wholesale customers and capitalizing on this extremely comprehensive, well designed product line” said Jeff Cole, CEO of US Hemp Brokerage. “As a veteran in this market with extensive experience, it’s refreshing to see such a unique products line with a true focus on clinical efficacy. We love bringing the very best products to our wholesale partners and we know we’ve found that in Imbue Botanicals.”

“We’re thrilled to be represented by US Hemp Brokerage,” said Chris Jurist, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “Having such a well-established professional group represent our brand in the marketplace is a godsend. Jeff and his group are consummate professionals.”

US Hemp Brokerage has already started introducing Imbue Botanicals to its wholesale customers and clientele.

ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers the most extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products on the market, produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topical CBD lotions, salves and dental products. Their premium, Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.

Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd

ABOUT US Hemp Brokerage, LLC:
US Hemp Brokerage LLC (USHB) was established to provide hemp farmers, processors, and manufacturers of industrial hemp materials and products with high-quality professional brokerage services.

The leadership and associate team members of USHB have actively farmed hemp, developed hemp brands, and marketed them to local, regional, and national wholesale clients. These retailers include Lucky’s, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Wegmans, Giant Eagle, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Debbie’s, Target, CVS, Safeway, Albertson’s, Publix and most other mass and natural grocery chains. Additionally, leadership has been involved in medium and large-scale convenience and specialty store programs for CBD and Full-Spectrum Hemp product placement.
For more information, visit:

www.ushempbrokerage.com

Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC
paul.caudell@josephallenagencies.com

You just read:

Imbue Botanicals, LLC Signs Brand Representation Agreement with US Hemp Brokerage, LLC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.