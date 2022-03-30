Imbue Botanicals, LLC Signs Brand Representation Agreement with US Hemp Brokerage, LLC
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed a Brand Representation Agreement with US Hemp Brokerage for Representation of its CBD Product LinePALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a brand representation agreement with US Hemp Brokerage based in Lafayette, Colorado. A recognized leader in the hemp brokerage arena, since 2015 US Hemp Brokerage LLC has been providing hemp farmers, processors, and manufacturers of industrial hemp materials and products with high-quality professional brokerage services.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium full spectrum CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp for both people and pets including CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, CBD lotions, beauty products, salves, and CBD dental products. Imbue Botanicals primarily works with specialty retailers, independent pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, dentists, pain management clinics and integrative medicine channels.
“We are excited about introducing Imbue Botanicals to our wholesale customers and capitalizing on this extremely comprehensive, well designed product line” said Jeff Cole, CEO of US Hemp Brokerage. “As a veteran in this market with extensive experience, it’s refreshing to see such a unique products line with a true focus on clinical efficacy. We love bringing the very best products to our wholesale partners and we know we’ve found that in Imbue Botanicals.”
“We’re thrilled to be represented by US Hemp Brokerage,” said Chris Jurist, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “Having such a well-established professional group represent our brand in the marketplace is a godsend. Jeff and his group are consummate professionals.”
US Hemp Brokerage has already started introducing Imbue Botanicals to its wholesale customers and clientele.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
ABOUT US Hemp Brokerage, LLC:
US Hemp Brokerage LLC (USHB) was established to provide hemp farmers, processors, and manufacturers of industrial hemp materials and products with high-quality professional brokerage services.
The leadership and associate team members of USHB have actively farmed hemp, developed hemp brands, and marketed them to local, regional, and national wholesale clients. These retailers include Lucky’s, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Wegmans, Giant Eagle, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Debbie’s, Target, CVS, Safeway, Albertson’s, Publix and most other mass and natural grocery chains. Additionally, leadership has been involved in medium and large-scale convenience and specialty store programs for CBD and Full-Spectrum Hemp product placement.
For more information, visit:
www.ushempbrokerage.com
