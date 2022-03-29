Transportation Commission awards $55.9 million in contracts in March

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $55.9 million in contracts for 11 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its March 17 business meeting.

Croell, Inc. out of Sundance was awarded a $26.94 million bid for a project involving paving, bridge rehabilitation, fencing, grading and other work on approximately 18.5 miles of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 in Crook County.

The commission also awarded an almost $5.85 million bid to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company for a project involving paving, chip sealing, grading, and other work on approximately 12 miles of U.S. Highway 26 in Fremont County.

Mountain Construction Company was also awarded a $3.6 million bid for combined projects involving paving, electrical work, grading, milling, sidewalk work, curb and gutter and other work on approximately 1.4 miles of U.S. Highway 14A in Big Horn County.

The commission awarded a $3.2 million bid to Gillette-based S&S Builders, LLC, for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, grading and other work at various locations within Laramie County.

S&S Builders was also awarded a $718,660 bid for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, paving and other work in various locations within Carbon County.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland was awarded a $1.28 million bid for a project involving paving, chip sealing, milling, signing and other work on just over 7 miles of Wyoming Highway 34 in Platte County.

All of the above projects have a contracted completion date of October 31, 2022.

The commission also awarded S&S Builders a bid for a combined project involving bridge rehabilitation, grading, paving, guardrail and other work in various locations within Converse County. The contracted completion date is December 31, 2023.

DELTA WYE, Inc. out of Gillette was awarded a $2.35 million bid for a project involving electrical work, landscaping, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, irrigation work, drainage, paving and other work on nearly a half mile of Wyoming Highway 336 in Sheridan County. The project has a contracted completion date of November 30, 2022.

The commission awarded a $502,914 bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY for a project involving grading, erosion control and other work on a little over a mile of U.S. Highway 189/Wyoming Highway 89 in Lincoln County. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2022.

All of the above projects are funded primarily using Federal dollars.

Two projects awarded during the March meeting are funded primarily using state dollars:

Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving, Inc. was awarded a nearly $1.5 million bid for a project involving paving, chip seal and other work in various locations within Carbon, Goshen, Natrona and Sweetwater Counties. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2022.

S&S Builders was awarded a $426,378 bid for a project involving bridge repair, grading and other work on the Grand Avenue interchange on Interstate 80 in Albany County. The contracted completion date is May 31, 2022

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. March’s meeting saw an average of almost two and a half bids per project.

-30-