U.S. 1 Nighttime Lane Closure Begins April 11 for Traffic Counter Installation in Falls Township

King of Prussia, PA – A single lane closure is scheduled on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between the Oxford Valley Road and Fairless Hills interchanges in Falls Township, Bucks County on Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for traffic counter installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of a PennDOT project to install or repair traffic monitoring sites statewide.

Kuharchik Construction Inc., of Exeter, Pa. is the general contractor on the $760,640 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

