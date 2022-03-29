Out-Of-Home Market [2022] Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Trends, Key Players, Major Regions, Recent Development, Demands, Latest Technology, Type & Application, Revenue and Forecast Research | Business Research Insights

global out-of-home market size was USD 17,770 million in 2019. As per our research, the market is expected to touch USD 28,279 million in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period.

Global Out-Of-Home Market research report 2022 has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. This study analyses market maturity analysis, concentration, and scope of development across the region.

The Major Key Players Listed in Out-Of-Home Market Report are:

Ooh! Media Ltd. (Australia)

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

JCDecaux (France)

Broadsign International LLC (Canada)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

OUTFRONT Media (U.S.)

Lamar Advertising Company (U.S.)

Daktronics (U.S.)

Christie Digital System USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Deepsky Corporation Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Mvix, Inc. (U.S.)

Aoto Electronics Co, Ltd. (China)

Prismview LLC (U.S.)

Out-Of-Home Market Segmentation by Type:

traditional OOH and

DOOH

Out-Of-Home Market Segmentation by Application:

commercial,

infrastructural, and

institutional

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Out-Of-Home in these regions, from 2016 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Out-Of-Home Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Out-Of-Home market.

The market statistics represented in different Out-Of-Home segments offers complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Out-Of-Home are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenario, market dynamics of Out-Of-Home.

Major stakeholders, key companies Out-Of-Home, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

Development scope of Out-Of-Home in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Out-Of-Home market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Out-Of-Home and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Out-Of-Home Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Study Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic



2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

2.1.1 Industry Chain Analysis

2.1.2 Distribution Channel Analysis

2.2 Market Trend Analysis

2.2.1 Growth Drivers

2.2.2 Industry Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

2.3.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

2.3.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

2.3.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

2.4 Industry Innovation Prospect Analysis

2.5 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain



3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market, By Product Type

3.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Price by Types (2015-2020)

3.2 Key Trends by Types

3.3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Traditional OOH (Billboards) (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Price and Growth Rate of DOOH (2015-2020)



4 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market, By Applications

4.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Consumption, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

4.2 Commercial

4.3 Infrastructural

4.4 Institutional



5 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market, By Regions



6 North America Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Analysis



7 Europe Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Analysis



8 Asia-Pacific Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Analysis



9 Middle East and Africa Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Analysis



10 South America Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Analysis



11 Competition Landscape and Company Profiles



12 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Forecast, By Type and Applications



13 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Forecast, By Regions



14 Appendix

Continued….

