Application to Join the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE) for Macao Enterprises Available at IPIM Now

MACAU, March 29 - With the aim of continuing to help local enterprises to “go global” for more business opportunities, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will once again organise Macao enterprises to participate in the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE). The application is open until 15 April.

IPIM Plans to Set up Two Pavilions

The 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai) from 5 to 10 November. IPIM will once again organise Macao enterprises, agents of Portuguese-speaking countries’ food and beverage products, and local firms which provide professional services (in translation, legal and accounting fields) related to the Portuguese-speaking markets to exhibit the 5th CIIE, with pavilions set up in the “Food and Agricultural Products” and “Trade in Services” zones.

Application Opens Now

Participating entities must be companies legally incorporated in Macao, and the products exhibited at the Expo must be manufactured in Macao, or food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries, or professional services are related to the Portuguese-speaking markets. Companies interested in joining the event may complete the registration form online on IPIM’s “Enterprise Database Platform” (http://macaomice.ipim.gov.mo). Due to limited availability, the Organiser reserves the right to make the final decision on the selection of shortlisted exhibitors. For enquiries, please contact IPIM on (853) 87989272 or (853) 87989167.

Online Exhibitor Recruitment to Enhance Macao Companies’ Understanding of CIIE

To promote the 5th CIIE and support the exhibitor recruitment, the China International Import Expo Bureau and IPIM jointly organised an online exhibitor recruitment session for Macao region, in which nearly 40 Macao companies participated. At the event, CIIE personnel introduced detailed information of the “Food and Agricultural Products” and “Trade in Services” zones, which concern Macao companies. Both parties also talked about the expo.

IPIM Organised 46 Macao Enterprises to Join CIIE Last Year

The 4th CIIE covered a total exhibition area of 366,000 square metres, and attracted more than 2,900 enterprises from 127 countries and regions to showcase 422 new products, technologies and services, conducive to over US$ 70.72 billion of annual intended trade. 281 from the Fortune Global 500 companies participated in the event last year.

The Expo comprised six exhibition zones, namely Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile, Equipment, Consumer Goods, and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, and Trade in Services. The national expo was held online for the first time, which had over 58 million visits accumulatively according to preliminary statistics. During the 4th CIIE, IPIM set up pavilions in the “Food and Agricultural Products” and “Trade in Services” zones, which covered an area of 660 square metres and featured 46 Macao enterprises.