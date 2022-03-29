Cultural Affairs Bureau holds creative handicraft workshops at the Tap Siac Craft Market

MACAU, March 29 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 21 to 24 April and from 28 April to 1 May at Tap Siac Square. A total of 40 creative handicraft workshops will be held, including 8 sessions for families. Interested parties can register for the workshops through the Tap Siac Craft Market website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo) from today until 4 April, at 5pm. The fee for each handicraft workshop is MOP50.

In order to allow more residents to participate and enjoy the fun of making handicrafts, each person may register for up to two workshops and one registration per workshop only. For family workshops, each child may register for up to two workshops and only once per workshop. Successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots and will be notified by SMS on 7 April. Selected applicants should pay the registration fees at the designated locations within the specified period of time. The selection results will also be announced on the Tap Siac Craft Market website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo).

Registered applicants who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will lose their turn and be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list. For details, please refer to the “Registration Notes”. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants at the venue 30 minutes before each workshop starts and members of the public may arrive earlier to be assigned a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly and the on-site applicants have to make registration and pay the fees on-site.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. To comply with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, all visitors must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.