The Daily Journal Names Mark B. Wilson A Top Professional Responsibility Lawyer
The most widely read legal industry publication, the Daily Journal, named Mark B. Wilson as one of California’s Top Professional Responsibility Lawyers.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Journal names Mark B. Wilson a Top Professional Responsibility Lawyer.
The most widely read legal industry publication, the Daily Journal, named Mark B. Wilson as one of California’s Top Professional Responsibility Lawyers. Mark is among only 105 California State Bar certified legal malpractice law specialists, and few of those attorneys represent plaintiffs in legal malpractice and billing dispute cases.
A seasoned trial attorney and skilled negotiator, Mark B. Wilson has won nearly every case he has tried and arbitrated. Mr. Wilson lost only one jury trial and obtained a complete reversal on appeal. He represents clients in federal and state courts in a variety of matters, including business litigation and legal malpractice.
In 2021, Best Lawyers, an internationally recognized organization, named Mr. Wilson “Trial Lawyer of the Year” in trade secrets law. In 2019, Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (“OCTLA”) named Mr. Wilson “Trial Lawyer of the Year” in legal malpractice. OCTLA previously named Mr. Wilson as a finalist for the “Business Litigation Trial Lawyer of the Year.” He is presently listed in the Super Lawyers® Top 50 Orange County list and Top 100 Southern California list.
About Klein & Wilson
Klein & Wilson is a small trial firm in Newport Beach, California, that has produced giant results, including a $97 million settlement in a breach of trust case and a $9 million recovery in a legal malpractice case. Klein & Wilson‘s clients receive the same quality representation large law firms provide, with the added benefit of tremendous trial experience. Moreover, clients receive close personal attention and cost-efficiency not generally found in large firms.
Media Contact:
Kathleen King, Administrative Assistant
Klein & Wilson, www.kleinandwilson.com
+1 949-631-3300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn