Missouri Attorney General Launches Students First Initiative to Increase Transparency in Education

Mar 29, 2022, 10:09 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the launch of the Students First Initiative, an effort by the Attorney General’s Office to increase transparency in Missouri’s schools. The goal of the initiative is to ensure a quality education for Missouri’s children by uncovering and eliminating curriculum and policies and practices that prioritize politics in the classroom instead of student education and success. Attorney General Schmitt also recently pushed for a bill that would establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights, aimed at empowering parents and increasing transparency around curriculum and practices in Missouri’s schools.