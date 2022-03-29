All Sports Association Announces the Launch of a New Website

/EIN News/ -- Fort Walton Beach, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida -

Fort Walton Beach, FL-based All Sports Association has been hosting banquets and providing well-deserved recognition for those who participate in both professional and amateur sporting events since its inception way back in 1970. In that time the association has tried to hold true to its initial concepts, while at the same time making the most use of modern communication tools to get their message across. A good example of that is the organization has just recently launched a new website which can be seen here at https://www.allsportsassociation.com.

Current association president, Carter Zorn, says, “Ever since Colonel Al Byrne and our other founding fathers started the All Sports Association back in 1970, we have made it a point to stay true to our traditions. But in that time, we also have taken pride in the fact that our association is flexible enough to adapt and make the most use of the best communication platforms that are available. That’s why when a few of our members decided that there were shortcomings with our website, we took steps to do something about it. We are now pleased to announce that our new website is up and running. Those association members that have used it have praised the new website for being a much-improved version over the previous one.”

Zorn went on to say that building the new website was a project that they did not take lightly. That’s why it combines what worked well for them in the past along with many new features. It also was created with the help of a top-notch and much respected IT team. He stated that this combination has helped to create a website that includes a wide variety of information that is closely associated with what the All Sports Association is all about and does it in a user-friendly manner. This has also resulted in them coming up with a website that is pleasing to the eye and is laid out in a much-simplified manner.

The association president also mentioned that he is proud of the fact that the new website still covers all the pertinent information on athletes that deserve special recognition and sports banquet events that it always has but with a few new twists. This includes improved coverage of events that they have hosted, such as the 53rd Annual All Sports Award Banquet. This event that took place on February 25th, 2022, at the famous Destin/Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, and featured baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Glavine as its keynote speaker. He pointed out that more news about this event can be seen by those that view the Facebook page which the association has significantly improved too.

Zorn also talked about how they have added an improved News section to the new website. When a visitor selects this item from the website’s friendly dropdown menu, they will see information on athlete’s achievements such as well-known Olympic speed skating medalist Mia Manganello, or other athletes such as Teton Saltes of the University of New Mexico and why he was selected as 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Recipient. The association president says that they are also pleased with the way that their website’s popular All Sports Association Hall of Fame has been upgraded to now include snapshots of each association Hall of Fame member to go along with the year they were inducted into the All Sports Association Hall of Fame. A list that includes the induction of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel in 2004 and track star Houston McTear in 2021. Zorn says that the new website was also designed in a way that will let the association make even more improvements to it as it becomes necessary.

Zorn also talked about how through the organization’s efforts such as their annual banquet & summer golf tournament, they can help fund numerous worthwhile sports organizations and charitable causes. This includes the Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, Special Olympics Florida – Okaloosa, and several youth-oriented sports programs. He encourages those that love sports and helping others to become dues-paying volunteers, banquet sponsors, or to make other charitable donations to the organization.

