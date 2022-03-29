HELPING UKRAINIAN REFUGEES THROUGH SOCCER IN POLAND AND SLOVAKIA, WHILE BUILDING FOOTBALL PEACE IN MOROCCO

“The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” plans to deploy a team of soccer missionaries to Poland and Slovakia soon.

This is an opportunity to assist in alleviating some of the pain and suffering of younger refugees who have been displaced by the horrendous conflict in Ukraine.” — Antonio J. Soave

OLATHE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International non-profit organization known as “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” plans to deploy a team of soccer missionaries to Poland and Slovakia soon. Those soccer missionaries expect to operate a series of free soccer clinics for the Ukrainian children who are victims of the Russia-Ukraine crisis (ages 6 to 17, male and female alike). During the operation of the free soccer clinics in Poland and Slovakia, the Global Foundation also expects to distribute food and soccer equipment to younger Ukrainian refugees who are presently and temporarily residing in Poland and Slovakia as refugees.

Chairman and Founder of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, Antonio Soave, said: “This is an opportunity to assist in alleviating some of the pain and suffering of younger refugees who have been displaced by the horrendous conflict in Ukraine. By conducting free soccer clinics, providing free food, and distributing free soccer gear, our goal is to share a little hope in a situation that is extremely challenging.” When asked if the mission to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Slovakia would be “safe,” Soave pondered the issue momentarily before responding: “Well, we have to do all that we can to help those who are suffering at this juncture, even if there is a little risk on our part.”

Additionally, the Global Foundation is currently active in spreading a mission of peace through soccer in the country of Morocco as well. The Global Foundation is teaming with local entities in Marrakech and Safi to host two weeks of free soccer clinics for youth soccer players in those areas in the June/July timeframe this year. The objective in Morocco is to teach professional level soccer skills to underprivileged and/or underserved youth in Morocco, as well as to share peace-building mechanisms to avoid conflict, violence, and extremism in that region of the world. (See www.MoroccoSoccerPeace.com for more).

The Global Foundation was officially created in 2011, and it has been active in some of the most sensitive areas of the world including, but not limited to: Syria, Jordan, and Israel. The Global Foundation is presently conducting a “soccer peace initiative” in the country of Morocco, and it is planning even more “soccer peace missions” later in the year. (See this link for more on the Morocco initiative https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0sK9WNcHOI)

Furthermore, companies such as BU Sunscreen in Malibu, California and MGES LED Lighting and Air Filtration in Kansas City, Kansas, have already shown their support for the various initiatives of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, as well as for its television co-production, “The Soccer Academy.” (www.SoccerAcademy.tv).

For more information, the Global Foundation’s website can be viewed at www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org.

The video promotional piece for the Global Foundation is as follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hVvBrrUOHA

The affiliated YouTube Channel is as follows (with various soccer videos): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmoEY0Zow9F4Tk9_5quHmw/videos

* * * END * * *

Peace through Soccer in Ukraine