IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits, and more at Illinois Deer Classic - 3/28/2022

IDNR to offer hunting and fishing licenses, permits, and more at Illinois Deer Classic

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and more at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center April 1-3.

IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:

- Hunting, fishing and trapping license sales - Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales - Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices - Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more - Safety education class schedules and locations in Illinois - Staff from IDNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property - Deer, turkey and morel pins sales Hunting and fishing digests - State park guides and other free publications

The Peoria Civic Center is at 201 SW Jefferson Ave. in Peoria. Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities and admission information, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.

