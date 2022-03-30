Makor Securities Hires Ozan Kalemdaroglu to Makor Fixed Income Division

Makor Group is pleased to announce today its hire of Ozan Kalemdaroglu, who is joining the fixed income/FX arm of Makor Group.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makor Group is pleased to announce today its hire of Ozan Kalemdaroglu. Ozan is joining the fixed income/FX arm of Makor Group and will be based in London, where he will be a senior member of the origination and execution team for EM Eurobonds transactions. Ozan will report to Michael Benitah, Co-founder and Global Head of FX & Fixed Income of Makor.

Ozan is a Senior Markets professional with over 16 years of experience in Emerging Markets, in sell-side role, covering foreign exchange contracts, foreign exchange forwards, interest rate derivatives and fixed income, focusing primarily on Turkey.

Ozan holds a BSc in Business Administration from the University of West of England, in Bristol.

Ozan previously worked at an Interbank broker in Switzerland, where he was responsible for managing the TRY desk that covered Turkish swaps and Turkish fixed income.