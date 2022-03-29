U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures at Night for Two Months for Overhead Sign Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA -- Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced from three lanes-to-two at two separate locations between Interstate 76 and the Wissahickon Avenue/Hunting Park Avenue Exit in Philadelphia for approximately two months beginning Monday, April 4, for overhead sign demolition and installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will work on Monday, April 4, through Thursday, April 7, to establish two additional work areas on the northbound side and two additional work areas on the southbound side. Motorists will encounter southbound lane restrictions each night from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, and northbound lane restrictions from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning while workers set construction barriers and paint new lane markings to create protected work areas in both direction at each sign location.

The sign work is part of the $92.4 million project to rehabilitate U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown Neighborhood.

The new, temporary work zones will be situated south of the existing work zone that is in place for the viaduct rehabilitation, where Stage 4 construction is currently underway on the northbound inner lane of the mile-long structure until mid-2022.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays are expected. Westbound I-76 motorists heading for northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) should remain alert for slow or stopped traffic approaching the work area.

More project information is available on the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation Project website.

